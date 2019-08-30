Keenan, Janice V. recently of Hailey, Idaho and New Jersey, joined Jesus and Mary on 2 August 2019, peacefully after a brief illness. Born on 8 December 1937, she was a former resident of Wichita, KS. She now joins her deceased parents at peace in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, WA. She is survived by her former spouse and loving confidant, Dennnis, four children, Monica Keenan Laurence, Michelle Keenan Zangari, Dennis III and Gregory. Her loving and extended family includes her brother, Richard, and many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and long-time friends. A Memorial Remembrance may be offered to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1321 N. Stafford Lane, Wichita, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 30, 2019