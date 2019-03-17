Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janis (Simmons) Kessinger. View Sign

Kessinger (Simmons), Janis formerly of Cherryvale and Independence, Kansas, departed this life on the 14th day of March 2019, in Derby, Kansas. Janis was born 11th of January 1937, in Wichita, Kansas, the eldest daughter of Millard and Mildred (Randle)Simmons. Janis graduated from Wichita State University. Janis taught physical education and coached many sports including swimming, basketball, tennis and track during her 20 plus years as an educator. Janis married Byrl D. Kessinger in Wichita on 23rd of December 1961. Janis was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Byrl; daughter Kathryn (Kessinger) Darner; sister Judith Schultz. She is survived by her children, Kristina (Derek) Orndoff, Kelly (Rocky) Kolb and Kevin (Kristy) Kessinger; 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; sister, Jeanne Patterson. Memorials may be sent to Camp Kesem, 10586 E. Pico Blvd #196, Los Angeles, CA 900064, or the website campkesem.org . Private services are planned. Share a condolence please visit wwww.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

