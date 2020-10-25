Jason Hughbanks
June 2, 1964 - October 22, 2020
Andover, Kansas - 56, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. Jason was a former aerospace mechanic at Bombardier LearJet. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lori Hughbanks; and parents, Louis and Betty Hughbanks. Jason is survived by his sister, Carie (Daniel) Kanngiesser; brother, Joel (Marie) Hughbanks; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association
, www.lung.org
.