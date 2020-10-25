1/
Jason Hughbanks
1964 - 2020
Jason Hughbanks
June 2, 1964 - October 22, 2020
Andover, Kansas - 56, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. Jason was a former aerospace mechanic at Bombardier LearJet. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lori Hughbanks; and parents, Louis and Betty Hughbanks. Jason is survived by his sister, Carie (Daniel) Kanngiesser; brother, Joel (Marie) Hughbanks; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association, www.lung.org.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
