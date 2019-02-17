Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jason Lavon Ferguson. View Sign

COLLIERVILLE, TN-Ferguson, Jason Lavon A Life Celebration Memorial for Jason Lavon Ferguson will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 at The Venue-Distillery 244 Old Town at 3:15 p.m. Jason, age 39, of Collierville, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019. Jason was born April 7, 1979 in Wellington, Kansas, to David and Lana (Whited) Ferguson. He grew up in Wellington, KS and graduated from Wellington High. Jason was united in marriage to Krystal Brack on December 28, 2012 in Wichita, KS, the couple was blessed with the birth of their son, Brady. Jason and Krystal have made their home in various places as Jason pursued his career with AutoZone. He leaves to celebrate his life, his wife, Krystal and son, Brady of Collierville, Tennessee; His parents, David and Lana Ferguson and brother, Luke Ferguson, Uncles, Aunts, and cousins all of Wellington, KS.

