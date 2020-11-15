Jason M. Copenhaver

June 21, 1975 - November 6, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Jason was born in Springfield, Missouri and resided in Wichita his entire life. He was the owner of JMC lawns. Jason was an avid OU and Denver Broncos fan. His greatest pride in life was his family and especially his nieces and nephews.

Jason is survived by his longtime girlfriend Rhiannon McNulty, father John (Carlene) Copenhaver, stepfather Jim Foster, brothers Keith (Holly) Kastner, Scott Copenhaver, sister Cathy (Matt) Clynch, step siblings Patrick and Shannon, nieces and nephews Cheryl, Gabrielle, Chase, Danielle and Gunner.

Preceded in death by his mother Catherine Copenhaver-Foster.

Services pending.

Memorials may be sent to the Kansas Humane Society.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store