Jason Patterson
December 30, 1982 - October 1, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 37, Foster Parent, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. Visitation 5-8:00pm, Wednesday, Broadway Mortuary. Funeral Service 1:30pm, Thursday, Cross Road Church, 2139 S. Maize Rd. Survivors include his son, Jason Yandel Patterson; fiancée, Michelle Creekmore; father, Ronald and Julie Patterson; mother, Allison and Chris Siler; brothers, Jordan (Samantha) Siler and Ian Patterson; sisters, Ashlei (Dustin) Dinkel and Andrea (Daniel) Reed. Memorial contributions may be made to "Yandi's future" at gofundme.com
gf.me/u/y3rrt2. View extended obituary at www.cozine.com
. Broadway Mortuary