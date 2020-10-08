1/1
Jason Patterson
1982 - 2020
December 30, 1982 - October 1, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 37, Foster Parent, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. Visitation 5-8:00pm, Wednesday, Broadway Mortuary. Funeral Service 1:30pm, Thursday, Cross Road Church, 2139 S. Maize Rd. Survivors include his son, Jason Yandel Patterson; fiancée, Michelle Creekmore; father, Ronald and Julie Patterson; mother, Allison and Chris Siler; brothers, Jordan (Samantha) Siler and Ian Patterson; sisters, Ashlei (Dustin) Dinkel and Andrea (Daniel) Reed. Memorial contributions may be made to "Yandi's future" at gofundme.com gf.me/u/y3rrt2. View extended obituary at www.cozine.com. Broadway Mortuary



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
OCT
8
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Cross Road Church
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Memories & Condolences
October 7, 2020
Rest in piece Good friend.
Kisha
Classmate
October 7, 2020
Jason, we went to high school together. We both played basketball. Rest in heaven.
Martecia Belk (Cooper)
Classmate
