Twigg, Jason Ronald 39, of Wichita, KS, passed away on November 14, 2019 at his home. He was born in Wichita, the oldest child of Ronnie and Donna T. Twigg. As a child of a military family he traveled the early years of his life before settling back in the Derby/ Wichita area. Jason was preceded in death by his father, Ronald W. Twigg; mother, Donna L. Twigg; and his grandfather, Robert W. Twigg. He leaves behind his sister, Crystal Twigg; brother, Nathan (Tiffany) Twigg; sister, Rebecca (Derek) Atkinson; grandmother, Evelyn L. Twigg; grandfather, Edward P. (Ursula) Brzezinski; grandmother, Peggy S. Brzezinski; three nephews; three nieces; and many aunts, uncles, and friends. Jason was an inspiring chef and was currently employed at Intrust Bank Arena. He was a kind sole, who deeply loved his family, friends, and fishing. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Rest in peace Jason. We love you. Memorial Service 2:00 p.m. November 30, 2019 at Calvary Chapel Fellowship, 190 S. Rock Road.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 24, 2019