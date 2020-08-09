LINCOLN, NE-Clasen, Jason Todd 43, passed from this life into peace on June 27, 2020 in Joplin, MO. He was born Nov 8, 1976 in Wichita and grew up in Douglass, KS. Jason was a 1996 graduate of Rose Hill High School and 2001 Friends University Alumni. He attained the rank of Eagle Scout, and was a member of Explorer Unit Rose Hill Police Cadets. Jason moved his family to Lincoln, NE and worked 14 years for BNSF Railway as a carman. He loved camping and being outside in nature; had a passion for motorcycles and rode long and often. Jason is survived by his parents, Chris and Janet Clasen of Wichita, KS; son Leighton Hugh Clasen of TN; and Connor Owen Clasen of Lincoln, NE. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for September 19, 2020 at 2:00pm; Summit Church, 10225 E Kellogg Drive, Wichita, KS. Memorials to Summit Church or ASPCA.



