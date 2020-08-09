1/1
Jason Todd Clasen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LINCOLN, NE-Clasen, Jason Todd 43, passed from this life into peace on June 27, 2020 in Joplin, MO. He was born Nov 8, 1976 in Wichita and grew up in Douglass, KS. Jason was a 1996 graduate of Rose Hill High School and 2001 Friends University Alumni. He attained the rank of Eagle Scout, and was a member of Explorer Unit Rose Hill Police Cadets. Jason moved his family to Lincoln, NE and worked 14 years for BNSF Railway as a carman. He loved camping and being outside in nature; had a passion for motorcycles and rode long and often. Jason is survived by his parents, Chris and Janet Clasen of Wichita, KS; son Leighton Hugh Clasen of TN; and Connor Owen Clasen of Lincoln, NE. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for September 19, 2020 at 2:00pm; Summit Church, 10225 E Kellogg Drive, Wichita, KS. Memorials to Summit Church or ASPCA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved