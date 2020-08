Zimmerman, Jay David 81, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his beloved wife Dianne, his best boy Kirk, and his furry friends Oliver, Elly and Jack. After serving in the United States Navy he pursued a career in sales management. He is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Eileen Zimmerman and son Kris Zimmerman. A private family service will be held. Special thanks to Briana, Dina, Tamara, Angela and all the staff at Rivercross Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store