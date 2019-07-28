DAVENPORT, IA-McQuillen, Jay Landis 87, Davenport/Bettendorf Iowa, former resident of Wichita, passed away July 19, 2019. He had been battling Dementia for several years. He married Marilyn Underwood in 1957. Sharing 61 years of work, play, and many travels. 3 children, 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren. Jay worked at J.I. Case/IH for 25 years as a Sr. Purchasing Agent. He was a builder of many special projects for family, golfer, active church member, involved with many Volunteer projects, and an avid hunter/fisherman. Visitation services were July 22, 2019 at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Funeral service was July 23, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, Davenport. Burial with Military Honors followed. Donations can be made to American Legion Post #26, Davenport, IA or First Presbyterian Church, Davenport, IA.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 28, 2019