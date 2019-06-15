DERBY-Skaggs, Jay Paul age 60, passed away June 13, 2019. Visitation 5pm - 8pm, Sunday, June 16, at Smith Mortuary - Derby, 1415 N. Rock Rd; Celebration of Life service 10AM Monday, June 17th, at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby, Kansas 67037. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dr. Cindy Ward (Skaggs); parents, Herschel and Carol Skaggs. Jay is survived by his children, Jennifer, Clayton, and Samantha Skaggs; sisters, Jill (Jeff) Skaggs, Julie Carson. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is with the Woodlawn United Methodist Church. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 15, 2019