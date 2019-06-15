Jay Paul Skaggs

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jay Paul Skaggs.
Service Information
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS
67037
(316)-788-2828
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodlawn United Methodist Church
431 S. Woodlawn Blvd
Derby, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

DERBY-Skaggs, Jay Paul age 60, passed away June 13, 2019. Visitation 5pm - 8pm, Sunday, June 16, at Smith Mortuary - Derby, 1415 N. Rock Rd; Celebration of Life service 10AM Monday, June 17th, at Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd., Derby, Kansas 67037. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dr. Cindy Ward (Skaggs); parents, Herschel and Carol Skaggs. Jay is survived by his children, Jennifer, Clayton, and Samantha Skaggs; sisters, Jill (Jeff) Skaggs, Julie Carson. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is with the Woodlawn United Methodist Church. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Derby, KS   (316) 788-2828
funeral home direction icon