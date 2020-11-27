1/
Jay Tillman
1975 - 2020
Jay Tillman
March 20, 1975 - November 24, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Tillman, Jay C., age 45, passed away at his home in Wichita, KS. He was born March 20, 1975 in Wichita, KS, the son of Jimmy and Deborah Tillman. Jay is survived by his mother, Debbie Tillman; brothers, Jesse (Lisa) Tillman, Jacob (Jordyn) Tillman; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father Jimmy Tillman; grandparents Ray and Tommie Kennedy and Joe and Rosemary Tillman. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am Monday, November 30, 2020 at Kechi Township Cemetery Kechi, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to KETCH PACE Program, Wichita, KS 67211.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Kechi Township Cemetery
