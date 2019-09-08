Golway, Jean Ann (Schneider) 86, marvelous wife, mother and grandmother, Master Gardener and Director of Nutrition for Friendship Meals, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Private Family Services to be held. Jean was a longtime member of Delta Gamma Sorority. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Helen Schneider; son, Robert Golway; daughter, Jane Golway, and grandson, Josh. Survivors: husband, Harrison C. Golway, Jr.; sons, Dan (Kristina) Golway and John (Liz) Golway; daughter, Jennifer Golway; sister, Joan Hinze; grandchildren, Jack, Samantha, Danielle, Callie, Ben and Dawn. In lieu flowers, a memorial has been established with, Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905; Cleveland Clinic, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193 and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora, Wichita, KS 67212. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019