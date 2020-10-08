1/1
Jean E. (Thompson) Shields
1922 - 2020
Jean E. (Thompson) Shields
January 24, 1922 - October 6, 2020
Prairie Village, Kansas - Jean E. (Thompson) Shields, 98, Leawood, Kansas passed away October 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Jean was born at home in 1922 in rural Reno County, Kansas. She attended first grade through high school at Rosehill, Sedgwick County, Kansas where she graduated in a class of thirteen. She and all of her classmates survived into their late 80's and gathered often over the years. She was married to Clifford L. Shields for forty-nine years and resided in Wichita, Kansas from 1940 to 2003. Recently she was a 15 year resident at The Atriums in Overland Park, Kansas. Jean was a fifty year member of Beta Sigma Phi (Wichita), a member of the Jaycee Jaynes (Wichita) and a 60+ year member of Epworth Methodist Church (Wichita). She was preceded in death by her parents Johnie J. Thompson and Filena (Ayres) Thompson, her husband Clifford L. Shields, and two brothers, Robert C. Thompson and John L. Thompson and a sister June Carlton. Jean is survived by her sons, Wayne (Teri) Shields, Sarasota, Florida, Eldon (Bonnie) Shields, Leawood, Ks, two grandsons, Benjamin and Brandon, three granddaughters, Nicole, Christy (Mike Vosler) and Stacey (Chase Johnson), and five great-grandchildren, Chase Shields, Reese Johnson, William Johnson, Addison Vosler, Owen Vosler, one sister, Arlena Ekstrom, Lewisville, Texas and a brother, Roy Thompson, Topeka, Kansas. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Services celebrating her life will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 2 o'clock pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby, Kansas, with burial at El Paso Cemetery, Derby, Kansas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Derby
OCT
9
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Derby
