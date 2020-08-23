Brewer, Jean Evelyn (McCowan) age 97, of Wichita passed away July 31, 2020. She was born March 3, 1923 in Isabel, Kansas to Oliver and Alta McCowan. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. J. William (Bill) Brewer, a sister, Lois Worl, and a beloved granddaughter, Erin Sullivan. She is survived by her children, Dennis (Lorraine) Brewer and Marilyn (Michael) Sullivan; two sisters, two brothers, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Jean graduated from high school in Cassville, Missouri where her family moved during the depression. She was unexpectedly awarded a full scholarship to Sterling College, Kansas by her "Aunt Virci" Collingwood. While at Sterling she served as President of Student Government and with her sister, helped to field an all-female football team for Homecoming during WW II. She met her husband, Bill, at Sterling and they were married on January 29, 1945. Jean taught English and drama at Goddard (KS) High School while Bill was a Navy officer in the Pacific. After the war, they moved to Pittsburgh (PA) where Bill graduated from seminary. Her marriage launched her on a life of service as a pastor's wife, high school English teacher, and debate coach as Bill was called to pastorates in Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Iowa. She is remembered as an invaluable partner in her husband's ministry and as a caring mentor by her students. In retirement, her quick mind was seen in her love of "Jeopardy", crosswords, and word games. She enjoyed reading about the accomplishments and celebrating the birthdays of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service in witness to the resurrection will be held when it is possible to gather. Memorials may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1750 Tyler Road 67212, The Good Samaritan Fund, Wichita Presbyterian Manor, 4700 W. 13th St. N, 67212, or the J. William Brewer Endowed Scholarship Fund, Sterling College, Sterling, Kansas 67579.