Gibson, Jean 71, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born November 19, 1947 to Howard and Phyllis (Tolman) Edwards in Kansas City, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents. Jean is survived by her husband of 24 years, Jeff Gibson; sons, Kevin Lawrence and Roger Lawrence; grandchildren, Hailey Lawrence, Evan Lawrence, and Brenden Lawrence; and sisters, Cathi (George) Svetlecic and Marilyn (Bill) Shaw. Memorial Service: 10 am, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67213. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, 707 N. Main St., Wichita, KS 67203. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2019