Hall, Jean 93, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. Funeral Services to be announced at a later date. Preceded in death by her husband, Harold and parents, Wayne and Esther Whitmore and brother, Dean Whitmore. Survivors include her sons, Ted (Debbie) Hall and Greg (Lisa) Hall; grandchildren, Van, Sam, Becky, Logan, Keenan; and 6 great-grandchildren. Memorials to Heartspring and Bethany United Methodist Church. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 25, 2020
