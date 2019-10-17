Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hillsboro Memorial Chapel, Inc. 401 S. Washington Street Hillsboro , KS 67063 (620)-947-3622 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Northwest Free Methodist Church 3224 N Tyler Wichita , KS View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM Northwest Free Methodist Church 3224 N Tyler Wichita , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

VALLEY CENTER-Keller, Jean Jean went home to Jesus, her precious Lord and Savior, surrounded by her daughters, husband, and some granddaughters on October 14, 2019. She will be remembered and missed by so many. Jean was born on November 28, 1931 at her home. Her parents, Charles and Belva Moore raised Jean and her sister, Beverly in Wichita. She married the love of her life, Roy Keller on September 3, 1950. Jean worked diligently beside Roy at each church he pastored. First the Minneapolis Free Methodist Church, then Crestway F.M. Church, in Wichita, finally in Topeka. She hosted many gatherings and directed many children's programs. She loved teaching children about Jesus. Jean's family meant the world to her. She made 63 Christmas stockings and many cakes, blankets and dolls for her loved ones. She made delicious bread from her mother-in-law's sourdough starter for 45 years. Jean is preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Brenda; and son-in-law, Randy "Randal Wayne." She leaves behind her husband of 69 years; her children, Robert (Tracy), Janice (Randy), and Beverly (Steve); her sister, Beverly (Gene); 17 grandchildren; 12 grand children-in-love; and 25 great- grandchildren. Each one held a very special place in her heart and life. Her biggest desire and hope was for them to walk hand in hand with Jesus and one day meet her in heaven. She was a diligent prayer warrior. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday October, 18 and the memorial service at 10 a.m. on Saturday October 19 both at Northwest Free Methodist Church, 3224 N Tyler, Wichita. Memorials may be made to "children's ministry" at Northwest Free Methodist Church.

