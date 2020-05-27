Jean Olive Johnson
Johnson, Jean Olive passed away on May 23, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born in Freeburg, Illinois on Oct 25, 1933. At 18 years old, she married the love of her life, Carl E. Johnson. They settled in Wichita, KS in the 1950's after living in St. Charles, Louisiana while Carl was in the Air Force. Jean will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother whose greatest passion was helping and caring for others. She was an avid flower gardener, enjoyed working as a volunteer at St. Joseph Hospital, bowling, and was a world traveler. Preceded in death by her husband, Carl E. Johnson, her parents Clarence and Katherine Halb, sister Helen (Richard) Forness. Survived by sons, Mark Johnson, Dale (Sarah) Johnson, David (Kay) Johnson; and her brother Jack (Joanne) Halb; grandchildren, Ben (Deanne), Matt, Stephanie, Lindsey (James), Jayne and Jillian; 5 great-grandchildren, Abbey, Jacob, Sadie, Emma and Ellanor. A private service will be held. Memorial - Kansas Humane Society, also consider donating blood in honor of Jean's life long tradition of donating over 50 gallons of blood to the Red Cross.


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
