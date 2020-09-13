Jean Sherwood
August 28, 2020
Las Vegas, NV - Jean G. Sherwood, 89, passed away in August 2020 after a long illness. Born in Kingman, Kansas, Jean was raised by her loving Aunt and Uncle, Barbara and Leon Jacobus "Jake", whose two daughters and a son knew Jean as their "sister." Jean worked for her Uncle "Daddy Jake" in Kingman, KS, at the Wichita Chamber of Commerce, and for Henry's clothier in Wichita. She also attended Wichita University. Jean met her future husband, Tom Sherwood, in Wichita and they were married and blessed with two daughters. Jean passed away in Las Vegas where she had moved to be near her daughter. She is survived by her daughter, Kim (Gary) Schofield; grandson, Ryan; sisters Julie Jacobus, and Terri (Virgil) Rohling, half-sister Karen Sue Eoff, and many wonderful young cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, their daughter, Barbara, her brother, Chris (Lana), her aunt and uncle, and parents. Services will be held in Wichita. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Lung Association
at Lung.org
, or the Arbor Foundation at ArborDay.org
.