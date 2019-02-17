Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Spurney. View Sign

Spurney, Jean 82, formerly of Belleville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 after a short illness. She was born March 27, 1936, in Boise, Idaho. She graduated from Kuna, Idaho high school in 1954 and proceeded to attended nursing school in Boise. She joined the Air Force in 1960 as a nurse and there met her husband, Frank Spurney, in June of that year. They were married Nov. 25, 1961 in Laredo, Texas. After finishing her service in 1962, she and Frank moved to Belleville, to start a family. She loved all her dogs over the years, and cooking her favorite vegetarian dishes. She is survived by: her husband; sons, Blaine Spurney (Cara) of Salina, and Blake Spurney (Melody) of Newton; daughter, Blair Spurney-Rogers (Mark) of Wichita; grandchildren, Arden and Pierson Rogers of Wichita; brother, Russell Asher (Cork) of Phoenix, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by: her parents, and brother, Ron Asher. Per her request, she has donated her body to Medcure for medical research and requested no service. Memorials to: Audubon of Kansas, Salina Animal Shelter, or Kansas Human Society-Wichita Pet Shelter, in care of P.O. Box 801, Newton, KS 67114-0801.

Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close