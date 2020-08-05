Jean Williams-Paddock

Williams-Paddock, Jean 75, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. Visitation with family will be 6-8 pm, Thursday, August 6, at Broadway Mortuary and Graveside Service will be 10:30 am, Friday, August 7, at Hillside Cemetery in Sedgwick, KS. She was preceded in death by parents, George and Nettie VanZant; sons, Steven Leonard and Benjamin Leonard; brothers, Ricky VanZant and Steven VanZant; sister, Tina VanZant; and granddaughter, Caitlyn "Ren" Stuart. Survivors include her sons, Jackie (Alma) Robinson, Paul (Veronica) Stuart, Anthony (Kathy) Stuart, Michael Paddock and Nick Paddock; daughters, Elizabeth (Brian) Stoner, Misty Jarred, Michelle Paddock and Melissa Paddock; 27 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. Share condolences at www.Cozine.com
. Services by Broadway Mortuary.