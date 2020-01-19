Jeane M. Hild

Hild, Jeane M. loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, age 90, died at home on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Rosary will be at 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 23, 2020; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, January 24, 2020, both at the Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church. Jeane was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Andrew Hild; her parents, James Stewart Gregg and Clara W. Eisenbart Gregg; her siblings, Richard, John, Bill, Paul, and Barbara. She is survived by her daughters, Kim (Randy) Neill of Longmont, CO, Lori (Doug) McNeil of Castle Rock, CO; sons, James "Jimmy" (Kerri) of Wichita, KS, Tom (Cecilia) Hild of Bel Aire, KS, and Mike Hild of Bel Aire, KS; grandchildren, Sean (Lauren) Marshall, Taylor (AJ) Pasley, Joshua McNeil, Andrew (Alison) Hild, Julia Hild, Sarah Hild, Kate Hild, Tyler Hild, Jordan Hild, Lisa Hild, Carinne Hild, Anna Hild; great grandchildren, Easton and Jackson Marshall; Carter, Colbie, Ellis, and Eryn Paslay; Flynn Hild. A memorial has been established with the Priest's Retirement Fund. A memorial has been established with: Priests Retirement & Education Fund c/o Catholic Diocese of Wichita, 424 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 19, 2020
