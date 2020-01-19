Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeane M. Hild. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Hild, Jeane M. loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, age 90, died at home on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Rosary will be at 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 23, 2020; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, January 24, 2020, both at the Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church. Jeane was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Andrew Hild; her parents, James Stewart Gregg and Clara W. Eisenbart Gregg; her siblings, Richard, John, Bill, Paul, and Barbara. She is survived by her daughters, Kim (Randy) Neill of Longmont, CO, Lori (Doug) McNeil of Castle Rock, CO; sons, James "Jimmy" (Kerri) of Wichita, KS, Tom (Cecilia) Hild of Bel Aire, KS, and Mike Hild of Bel Aire, KS; grandchildren, Sean (Lauren) Marshall, Taylor (AJ) Pasley, Joshua McNeil, Andrew (Alison) Hild, Julia Hild, Sarah Hild, Kate Hild, Tyler Hild, Jordan Hild, Lisa Hild, Carinne Hild, Anna Hild; great grandchildren, Easton and Jackson Marshall; Carter, Colbie, Ellis, and Eryn Paslay; Flynn Hild. A memorial has been established with the Priest's Retirement Fund. A memorial has been established with: Priests Retirement & Education Fund c/o Catholic Diocese of Wichita, 424 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at:

