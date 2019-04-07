Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette (Friess) Hilger. View Sign

CONWAY SPRINGS-Hilger, Jeanette (Friess) 85, died Friday, April 5, 2019. Vigil 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 both at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Conway Springs. She married Marcus M. Hilger on November 17, 1952. He died July 16, 1997. She was also preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Martha (Bergkamp) Friess; infant children: Catherine and Michael Hilger; brother Leroy Friess; sister Betty Rausch, grandchildren: Erin Chastain, Marcus Hilger and Nicholas Daniel. Survivors, sons: Gerald, Timothy, Joseph and Brian all of Conway Springs; daughters: Linda Chastain of Wichita; Margaret Rush of Conway Springs; Karen Wolke of Chicago, IL; brothers: Paul and Ronnie Friess of Conway Springs; sisters: Mary Metzen of Mayfield; Doris Friess of Hutchinson; Darlene Haukap of Garden Plain; 22 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. Memorial to St. Joseph Catholic School. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.

