Fitz-Simmons, Jeanette Kay 70, passed away on Sat, June 13, 2020. Jeanette was born on Wed, May 17, 1950 in Wichita to John and Delores (Clark) Baum. Jeanette is survived by her children, Kyle (Lovelyn) Fitz-Simmons and Nicole Fitz-Simmons, all of Wichita; her sister, Paulette Johnston of Augusta; grandsons, Lyndon and Laihoc Tolentino; numerous nieces and nephews. There are no services scheduled at this time.