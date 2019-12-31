Romero, Jeanette 81, loving wife, mother and grandmother entered eternal rest December 28, 2019. Jeanette was born to Glenford "Sparky" and Christeen Lowell in Seiling, Oklahoma. She is survived by Eli, her husband of 56 years, son Brice Romero of Goddard, daughter and son-in-law Gina and Scot Abraham of Andale, grandchildren Cami, Callie, Eli, Rhett and Pippa. Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm Wednesday, Jan 1, 2020 and Funeral Mass at 10:30 am Thursday, Jan 2, 2020 both at St Mark Catholic Church, St Mark, KS. Memorial established with Mt Hope Nursing Center and Kansas Humane Society. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 31, 2019