Service Information
Winfield - Winfield
803 Loomis St.
Winfield , KS 67156
(620)-221-2211

Rosary
7:30 PM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church

Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
123 North Andover Road
Andover , MA

Burial
3:00 PM
Kansas Veterans Cemetery
Winfield. , MA

ANDOVER-Barr, Jeanne (Plante) 78, of Andover, KS passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita with her family at her side. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, June 7, 2019 at the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church - 123 North Andover Road. Andover, KS 67002. Burial will follow at 3:00 PM at the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery in Winfield. The Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 PM Thursday, June 6 at the Church. Memorial contributions in Jeanne's name may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, donations may be left in care of the Shelley Family Funeral Home of Winfield. Jeanne was born on April 19, 1941 in Fall River, MA the daughter of Louis and Lillian (Jarry) Plante. She received her high school education from the Jesus-Mary Academy in Fall River, MA and later received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree from St. Mary of the Plains College in Dodge City, KS. Jeanne worked as an RN for 43 years, working at the Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph Hospital, Good Shepard Hospital and serving in the Air Force from 1962-1963, she spent the majority of her time in the psychiatric, surgical and pediatric departments. She enjoyed reading, especially mystery novels and being involved with her local book club and the Officer's Wives Club, watching the Food Network, getting her nails done, volunteering in the Battered Women's Network and in home healthcare. Her faith and her church was very important in her life and it was evident by how she interacted with everyone she met, Jeanne touched many lives and will be remembered for her helpfulness and willingness to listen and help people solve problems. Survivors include her husband Louis Barr of Andover, daughter Mary Yates and husband Randall of Shelby, IA; son Peter Barr of Enterprise, AL; grandchildren: Maydelline Chang, Gabriela Barr, Hannah Barr, Shaylee Yates, Naomi Barr, Benjamin Barr and great-grandchildren: Stephen and Kathleen; step-children Ryan Yates and Jerrod Yates. She is preceded in death by her parents and her son Joseph Barr who preceded her in 2015.

