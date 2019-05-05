Kitchen, Jeanne H. 93, retired owner and operator of United Management passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 20, 2019 in her home. A memorial celebration and more about the life and fun times of Jeanne will be held at 2 p.m. on Sat. May 11 at American Family Insurance, 7000 E. Harry St. Wichita, KS 67207. In lieu of flowers memorials to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202 or Red Cloud Indian School, 100 Mission Dr., Pine Ridge, SD 57770
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 5, 2019