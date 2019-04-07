Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne (Wedell) Yankey. View Sign

Yankey, Jeanne (Wedell) 1920-2019, died resting peacefully at home with loved ones and devoted caregivers at her side. The only child of Judge Hugo T. Wedell and Hazel Honston Wedell, she was born in Chanute, KS October 12, 1920. She was predeceased by her parents; her adored husband, Paul C. Yankey, Jr.; and youngest child, Mary Paul Yankey. Survivors include Martha Yankey Fine, Harry Fine, Kivel Yankey, Terry Bussart; grandchildren, David Fine, Fatima Aissaoui, Matthew Fine, Laurel Fine, Kelsey Yankey, Lindsey Yankey, Ashton Martin, and Halsey Yankey; great-grandchildren are Eleanor, John, George, and Rose Fine, and Wyatt Martin. No list would be complete without including her splendid, tireless caregivers, Mimi Leema and Genise Breathett. The cornerstone of Jeanne's being was her dedication to and caring for her family. Always kind and generous in spirit, she was slow to judge and supremely gracious. She lived a life showing kindness, patience, and respect to all people. Jeanne followed her father's footsteps to Kansas University where she met her husband and received her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. A loud and die-hard KU basketball fan, she missed watching very few games. She was thrilled when two more generations marched down the hill from The Campanile to graduate. Her father had been among those behind the building of the Campanile, a bell tower and memorial dedicated to those from KU who died in WWII. Jeanne was active in her community with The Junior League, Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumnae Association, Thursday Afternoon Cooking Club, Friends of the Wichita Art Museum, and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Altar Guild. She has a passion for art, architecture, and antiques and became a knowledgeable collector with a keen eye. We say "she is now in heaven rearranging the furniture and making sure everyone is comfortable." Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. Memorial donations can be made to: St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 7404 E. Killarney Pl., Wichita, KS 67206; Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd., Wichita, KS 67203. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at:

6555 EAST CENTRAL

Wichita , KS 67206-1924

