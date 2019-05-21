Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanneane May Hall. View Sign Service Information Broadway Mortuary 1147 South Broadway Street Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-262-3435 Send Flowers Notice

Hall, Jeanneane May Passed from this life to eternity to be with her Father in Heaven May 19, 2019. Jeanneane was born on February 25, 1935 to Glen and Jeannette Johnston. She spent her early years in Kingfisher, Oklahoma where she spent many happy hours with her mother and friends. She moved to Wichita in 1947, when her mother married Attorney Mark Adams. She entered middle school at Mount Carmel Catholic School and graduated from East High School. After graduation, she attended Coral Gables Modeling Academy in Miami Florida. At the age of nineteen, she met the love of her life, John Robert Hall, who had just returned from fighting in the Korean War as a United States Marine. They were married on December 17, 1954 and moved to Topeka where Bob received a law degree from Washburn University. Jeanneane and Bob returned to Wichita to be near her mother. While Bob practiced law in Wichita for many years, Jeanneane devoted her life to loving and serving her five children. She was a member of the Wichita Junior League and enjoyed modeling at Innes' Tea Room and Lewin's Department Store. Jeanneane was a woman of strong Christian faith and enjoyed leading home bible studies. Jeanneane and Bob moved to Manasota Key, Florida where they resided for 8 years. They returned to Wichita in 2004. Jeanneane is preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather, her loving husband of 63 years and by her great grandson, Elijah Dixon. She is survived by her five children, John (Michele) Hall, Jenny (Kurt) Entsminger, Sheri (Marc) Gorges, Lorie (David) Dean and Amy Green, fourteen grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren with one more on the way. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, May 23rd, at Central Christian Church in the chapel, 2900 N. Rock Road. Share condolences at www.cozinememorial.com . The family appreciates Amada Health Care and extends special thanks to Christine Noeller for her loving care of Jeanneane and Bob in their final years. Services by Broadway Mortuary. Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

