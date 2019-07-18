Heimerman, Jeff 52, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend to all, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Rosary, 7 p.m., Thursday, July 18; Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., Friday, July 19, both at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Schulte. Survivors: wife, Brenda; son, Christian; daughter, Aubrie; father, Gerald Heimerman; mother, Marilyn (Focke) Heimerman; siblings, Vickie Heimerman-Kampschroeder, Jerry Heimerman, Vonnie Burris and Valerie Shirkey. Jeff was also blessed by a large extended family. Memorials established with St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School, 11010 Southwest Blvd., Wichita, KS 67215 and Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 18, 2019