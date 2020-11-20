1/1
June 28, 1963 - November 18, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Jeff Brockmeyer, 57, passed November 18th. After high school he served in the US Navy. Upon departure of the Navy he join the IBEW, and was a union electrician and business owner. Jeff was a very loving and caring son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Jeff lit up every room he walked in, and was always the life of the party. His generosity, laugh, and smile were infectious to all he met. Survived by: Parents, Don and Lois, Brothers Mark, Randy, and Donald (Mindy), Wife Marla, Children, Adam (Karissa) and Laura (Collin), Grandchildren, Kyrie and Cato. Visitation is Friday, November 20th, at Downing & Lahey East, From 5-7pm. Service- 10:30am Saturday, November 21st, at Bethany Lutheran Church *Service will also be live streamed* In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
NOV
21
Service
10:30 AM
Bethany Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
Memories & Condolences
November 19, 2020
When we were kids, Jeff always had a goofy grin on his face. It never went away, but it turned into a joyful smile.
Scott Wulf
Friend
November 19, 2020
Even though my time spent with Jeff was short, I always enjoyed his presence. My prayers go out to all of his family. May we all take comfort that his absence is only temporary and he will be waiting for us in heaven.
Robert Decker
Friend
