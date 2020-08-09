Gordon, Jeffery Lee 58, died of a heart attack on December 29, 2019. He worked in sales at Mike Steven Volkswagen. Jeff was born on December 19, 1961 in Houston, TX. He was the son of Allen and Martha Gordon, who preceded him in death. Jeff is survived by his wife, Marilyn Gordon; sister Wanda (Max) Koerner; sister Cindy (Mike) Day; nephew Lance Koerner; niece Lindsay (Jordan) Ball; one great-nephew and two great-nieces. There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Parkview Baptist Church, 3430 S. Meridian Ave., Wichita, KS. A memorial has been established with the Deacons Internal Crisis Fund - Parkview Baptist Church. Masks are required.



