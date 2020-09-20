Jeffery Thompson
March 15, 1963 - September 15, 2020
Haysville, Kansas - Jeffery A. Thompson, age 57, of Haysville, Spirit employee, passed away, September 15, 2020. No service. Jeffery is preceded in death by his father, Jack and brother, Scott. Survivors: his wife Julie; children Brandy and Bryce; his mother, Rocxy Thompson. He will be deeply missed by his aunts and uncles, wife, Julie's family, her parents, Don & Marijo Bland and her brothers, Matthew & Mike Bland. A memorial has been established with The Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com