Jeffery Thompson
1963 - 2020
Jeffery Thompson
March 15, 1963 - September 15, 2020
Haysville, Kansas - Jeffery A. Thompson, age 57, of Haysville, Spirit employee, passed away, September 15, 2020. No service. Jeffery is preceded in death by his father, Jack and brother, Scott. Survivors: his wife Julie; children Brandy and Bryce; his mother, Rocxy Thompson. He will be deeply missed by his aunts and uncles, wife, Julie's family, her parents, Don & Marijo Bland and her brothers, Matthew & Mike Bland. A memorial has been established with The Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
