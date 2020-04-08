Sennett, Jeffrey B. age 79, retired financial advisor, died Thursday, April 2, 2020. Jeffrey was born on March 5, 1941, in Wichita, the son of the late William Senowski and Erminie (Byrnes) Sennett. Jeffrey was a graduate of Missouri Military Academy and received his Bachelor's Degree from Wichita State University. In 1964, he married Suzanne J. Brodie in Wichita, KS. She preceded him in death on May 3, 2008. He was also preceded in death by his parents and brother, George Sennett. On August 30, 1978, he married Kay R. Warner in Wichita, KS. Together, they created a family built on love, joy, and respect. Jeffrey was a lifelong resident of Wichita and was involved with the Midway-Kansas Chapter of the American Red Cross. He was a passionate Kansas City Chiefs Fan and had a love-hate relationship with the game of golf. Survivors include: wife, Kay Sennett, of the home; children, Scott and wife, Susan Sennett, Wichita, Jennifer and husband, Michael Hatch, Cedartown, GA, Todd and wife, Emily Warner, Mantachie, MS, Jill and husband, Jay Lowe, Atlanta, GA; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with Midway-Kansas Chapter of the American Red Cross and Central Christian Church. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Please visit our website to leave an online condolence for the family at www.MyLakeviewFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 8, 2020