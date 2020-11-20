Jeff, so many memories, from high school to present day! You always made everyone smile. Road trips to KC worlds of Fun with the SR class and crashing in the red roof with a lot of friends. Hunting trips were always interesting. ( the sparrows never had a chance!) So blessed that you were a great friend.

You loved your family even more than life, such a proud husband and dad. Cindy and I always enjoyed our time with you and Marla.

Rest in Peace Jeff, God's speed..



Jim Edwards

Friend