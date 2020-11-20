1/1
Jeffrey Brockmeyer
1963 - 2020
Jeffrey Brockmeyer
June 28, 1963 - November 18, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Jeff Brockmeyer, 57, passed November 18th. After high school he served in the US Navy. Upon departure of the Navy he join the IBEW, and was a union electrician and business owner. Jeff was a very loving and caring son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Jeff lit up every room he walked in, and was always the life of the party. His generosity, laugh, and smile were infectious to all he met. Survived by: Parents, Don and Lois, Brothers Mark, Randy, and Donald (Mindy), Wife Marla, Children, Adam (Karissa) and Laura (Collin), Grandchildren, Kyrie and Cato. Visitation is Friday, November 20th, at Downing & Lahey East, From 5-7pm. Service- 10:30am Saturday, November 21st, at Bethany Lutheran Church *Service will also be live streamed* In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
NOV
21
Service
10:30 AM
Bethany Lutheran Church
November 20, 2020
My deepest condolences to Marla and the Brockmeyer family. I served with Jeff aboard the USS Elliot and he was a blast to be around. Boy we had some fun! Jeff, until we meet again! Fair Winds and Following Seas Shipmate! Love ya Brother!
Matthew Eckard
Served In Military Together
November 20, 2020
Jeff and I worked together for years. He was a great guy and always fun to be around. My condolences to his family. RIP my friend.
john FRANKS
Coworker
November 20, 2020
Jeff, so many memories, from high school to present day! You always made everyone smile. Road trips to KC worlds of Fun with the SR class and crashing in the red roof with a lot of friends. Hunting trips were always interesting. ( the sparrows never had a chance!) So blessed that you were a great friend.
You loved your family even more than life, such a proud husband and dad. Cindy and I always enjoyed our time with you and Marla.
Rest in Peace Jeff, God's speed..
Jim Edwards
Friend
November 20, 2020
Jeff was a good neighbor when we lived on SpringValley.He was always ready to lend a hand when needed.RIP Jeff
Nancy Watkins
Neighbor
November 19, 2020
Jeff was a very special man. He loved unconditionally, never met a stranger and always spread joy to everyone around him. He will be missed by many as he was loved by many. My heart hurts for everyone that was blessed to know him. A huge loss. Rest now my dear friend and will see you again some day in our heavenly home. #
Angie Gutowski
Friend
November 19, 2020
When we were kids, Jeff always had a goofy grin on his face. It never went away, but it turned into a joyful smile.
Scott Wulf
Friend
November 19, 2020
I’ve known Jeff since childhood, he was always funny and wonderful. Give heaven some hell, Jeff. See ya on the other side.
Alicia Myers-Landsverk
Friend
November 19, 2020
Even though my time spent with Jeff was short, I always enjoyed his presence. My prayers go out to all of his family. May we all take comfort that his absence is only temporary and he will be waiting for us in heaven.
Robert Decker
Friend
