Jeffrey Brockmeyer
June 28, 1963 - November 18, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Jeff Brockmeyer, 57, passed November 18th. After high school he served in the US Navy. Upon departure of the Navy he join the IBEW, and was a union electrician and business owner. Jeff was a very loving and caring son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Jeff lit up every room he walked in, and was always the life of the party. His generosity, laugh, and smile were infectious to all he met. Survived by: Parents, Don and Lois, Brothers Mark, Randy, and Donald (Mindy), Wife Marla, Children, Adam (Karissa) and Laura (Collin), Grandchildren, Kyrie and Cato. Visitation is Friday, November 20th, at Downing & Lahey East, From 5-7pm. Service- 10:30am Saturday, November 21st, at Bethany Lutheran Church *Service will also be live streamed* In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
