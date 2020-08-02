DALLAS METRO-Albertson, Jeffrey D. born Sept. 15th, 1965, was a Navy Veteran who served on the USS Enterprise and was in the movie "Top Gun". A superintendent at ACT construction in Texas, he is survived by his wife Jennifer; daughter Izabella; mother Sara Ohlson and husband Brad; sisters Candace (Jeff) Julie Poe (John) and Jennifer Goswick (Brett); nephews Ricky, David, Logan, Preston, Grant, and Zachary; nieces Tiffany, Ashly, Chasity, Roxy, and Emma; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Glyn Dean Albertson. Jeff was in a swimming pool accident on June 27th and died July 11th, 2020. Jeff was loved by hundreds of friends, colleagues, family, and people all over the world. Jeff's incredible smile and booming laugh brightened the world and everyone he met. Jeff loved life, traveling the world, music, and always remembered to enjoy the little things. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



