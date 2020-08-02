1/1
Jeffrey D. Albertson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DALLAS METRO-Albertson, Jeffrey D. born Sept. 15th, 1965, was a Navy Veteran who served on the USS Enterprise and was in the movie "Top Gun". A superintendent at ACT construction in Texas, he is survived by his wife Jennifer; daughter Izabella; mother Sara Ohlson and husband Brad; sisters Candace (Jeff) Julie Poe (John) and Jennifer Goswick (Brett); nephews Ricky, David, Logan, Preston, Grant, and Zachary; nieces Tiffany, Ashly, Chasity, Roxy, and Emma; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Glyn Dean Albertson. Jeff was in a swimming pool accident on June 27th and died July 11th, 2020. Jeff was loved by hundreds of friends, colleagues, family, and people all over the world. Jeff's incredible smile and booming laugh brightened the world and everyone he met. Jeff loved life, traveling the world, music, and always remembered to enjoy the little things. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved