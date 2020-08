Harned, Jeffrey D. passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020 at the age of 58. Jeffrey was born on December 1, 1961 in Wichita Kansas. He was the second son born to Shirley and Loyd Harned. Jeffrey worked for Starkey, Inc. for many years. He loved his family, going to workshop, listening to the radio, and playing pinball. He is survived by his loving brother Edwin Harned (Cathy); nephew, Aaron Harned; niece, Allison Harned; and cousin, Randy Harned.