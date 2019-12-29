Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Lawrence DeGarmo. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home - Valley Center - Valley Center 100 S. CEDAR Valley Center , KS 67147 (316)-755-2731 Send Flowers Notice

VALLEY CENTER-DeGarmo, Jeffrey Lawrence 64, Pilot Plant Manager, Koch-Glitsch, LP. Born in Larned, KS on September 17, 1955. He grew up and attended school in Macksville, KS. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Lynanne Therese (Rohlman) DeGarmo. His children daughter: Erica DeGarmo (Michael Matthews) grandson Milo, and grandson due in February of Santa Cruz, CA, daughter: Nicki Vossman (Ashley Cervantes) grandson Corbin, granddaughter Maren of Kechi, KS, son Andrew DeGarmo (Caitlin) granddaughter Adeline, and grandson due in April of San Diego, CA, daughter: Lydia DeGarmo Hampton (Conner) grandson Crew of Kechi, KS, daughter: Meredith DeGarmo Mertins (Seth) grandson due in February of Bel Aire, KS, son: Jason DeGarmo (girlfriend, Emily) of Wichita, KS; his mother: Betty Lutz of Lenexa, KS; sisters: Chrissy (Gary) Pippin, Debbie (Kelly) Kephart, Julie (Don) Burkhart and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father Robert DeGarmo and step-father Eldon Lutz. He was a devoted husband, and Lynanne was clearly the love of his life. They created an outstanding team, and along with the kids - an exemplary example of a strong and loving family unit. As a loving father, he could be counted on to support and rally around any endeavor his children undertook and could always be relied on to assist in their next "home" project. The "littles" will miss the loving arms of their Pappy. He absolutely adored each and every one of them and so looked forward to meeting the next three grandsons scheduled to arrive February through April. He was a devout member of Kechi United Methodist Church, served on various committees over the years. He enjoyed attending service with his family, and more recently with the arrival of grandchildren, he enjoyed being distracted by the littles during service. As a runner, Jeff kept track of his mileage, the pairs on running shoes he went through and could tell you the shoe's mileage before a new pair arrived. Several years ago, he had stated his mileage had exceeded running around the equator at least twice. He repeatedly qualified for the Boston Marathon and participated twice. He participated in the annual River Run and went on to run the Prairie Fire Marathon year after year. For his 50th birthday, he ran 50 miles. Non-stop. For his 60th birthday, he ran 60. Non-stop. He loved running with his Koch buddies during "recess" each working day. His devotion to running influenced many people to start running. Jeff graduated from the University of Kansas with a B.S. Chemical Engineering and in 1981 started with Koch. An avid KU fan, Jeff could be counted on to display his loyalty at any opportunity. This included never ever wearing purple even though Valley Center's school colors were purple and gold. He loved his job and looked forward to work each day. When asked about retiring, he said maybe when he turned 70. Jeff was a past Board Member of Kansas Grown Farmer's Market. He managed his North 4 Acres vendor booth for 24 years. Each January, he started his yearly tomato crop from seed, then planting approx 2,500 tomato plants, yielding tons of tomatoes that he sold June through October. He loved to visit with customers and built enduring relationships with his loyal clientele. He loved his garden and Lynanne teased him about being a chemical engineer by day and an organic-practice farmer by night. He was a Grant Township Representative and while he loved working on township projects, he clearly loved taking mini-dog Ted the monthly meeting. The community will miss the leadership, the involvement, and the reliability of Jeff, who could always be counted on to pitch in, lend a hand, in any project. Jeff will be dearly missed. Service will be Tuesday, December 31st at 10:30 a.m. Calvary United Methodist Church. 2525 N. Rock Road, Wichita, KS 67226. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established at Kechi United Methodist Church for a Green Space Children's Playground.



