Bennett, Jeffrey Robert "Jeff" Passed away May 22, 2020. He was born on August 9, 1961. Preceded by his father, Robert F. Bennett, and cousin, Rob Means. He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Bennett; siblings, Kirk Bennett, Sue (Conrad) Campnest, Dave (Becky) Bennett, Nancy (Mike) Oldfather, Mike Bennett (Keli Kastrup); cousins, Sally Liebst, Janet (Jeff) Mansfield. He was so proud of his nieces and nephews who lovingly called him Guido! Jeff loved his family and friends. He showed it by staying in touch regularly. He was known for his BIG heart, great memory, generosity, and willingness to help those in need. He was a Chiefs fanatic and loved Nascar races. Jeff's family would like to recognize his long-time friends and neighbors who were so helpful and kind as his health declined. In lieu of flowers or a memorial, the family requests that you "be like Jeff" and reach out to a friend, or do a simple act of kindness. Celebration of Jeff's life will be held at a later date. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. www.dlwichita.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 31, 2020.