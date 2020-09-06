Jennabeth FoltzJanuary 29, 1929 - September 2, 2020Wichita, KS - 91, of Wichita, went to be with the Lord on September 2, 2020. Jennabeth was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Jennabeth and her twin were born in Cromwell, OK, on January 29, 1929, to Earl and Bessie Chambers. Jeannabeth will be reunited with her devoted husband, Don; her father and stepmother; sister, Betty Faessler; twin sister, Rosemary Monroe; and her mother, Bessie whom passed away soon after the birth of the twins. She is survived by her two daughters, Rose Ann Lunt (Philip) of Pratt, KS and Elaine Ratcliff (Tom Nolte) of Wichita, KS; stepdaughters, Sherry Hughart (Romie) of Union, WV and Marilyn Whisenhant (Larry) of Bella Vista, AR; stepsons, Gary Foltz (Shirley) of Dexter, KS and Roger Foltz (Glenda) of Derby, KS; along with many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jennabeth would like to be remembered by her love for the Lord. Graveside service will be held at Maple City Cemetery, Maple City, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, please send donations Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill, Wichita, KS 67206.