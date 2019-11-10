MILTON-Stitt, Jennella M. (Smith) 88, retired Spring View Manor, Director of Nursing, died Thursday, November 7, 2019. Visitation with family present 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 and service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, both at Milton United Methodist Church. Survived by sons: Kenneth C. Stitt (Kim Walker) and Brad (Teresa) Stitt of Milton; Patrick (Shirley) Smith of Joelton, TN; daughters: Vickie (Wes) Struthers of Clearwater; Cathy (Randall ) Fooshee of Derby; sisters: Betty Blasdel of Wichita; Fern DeStasio of Hollywood, FL; Norma Jones of La Porte, TX; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Memorial to Milton United Methodist Church. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 10, 2019