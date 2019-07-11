Jones, Jennifer 48, previous National Accounts Manager in the telecommunication industry, died Sunday, July 7, 2019. Jennifer was born December 28, 1970 at Carswell AFB, Ft. Worth, TX. Survivors: son, Tyler Tanha; dad, Ronald Bruce Jones; mom, Margie Mendoza-Jones; sister, Cyndi Pearce; nieces, Alexie & Averie Pearce; extended family & friends. Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m., Saturday, July 13, with family present. Celebration of Life Memorial Service 3:00 p.m., Saturday, July 20. Both services will be held at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th St. N., Wichita, KS 67206. More information at www.MyLakeviewFuneralHome.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 11, 2019