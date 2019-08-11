Chaney, Jennifer L. world-class mom and wife extraordinaire, 37, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. Visitation will be 1 to 8 p.m. with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Funeral Service will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at College Hill United Methodist Church, 2930 E. 1st St. N., Wichita, Kansas 67214. Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Julia L. Calvert, Warren E. Mehle, James H. Bowman, and Betty J. Bowman. Jennifer is survived by her husband, David R. Chaney; five year old son, Emmett Chaney and 16 month old son, Arch Chaney; mother, Kathleen L. Bowman of Wichita; father, Mark H. Bowman of Granbury, Texas; siblings, Brenda Callstrom of Wichita, Travis Bowman of Granbury, Texas, and Brian Shirley of Wichita. Please make donations of blood to your local blood bank in memory of Jenny.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 11, 2019