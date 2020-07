McLeland, Jennifer L. loving wife, mother and retired teacher, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. Visitation, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 14, at Downing & Lahey West with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Memorial Service, 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, at Ascension Lutheran Church followed by a Graveside Service at Resurrection Cemetery. Preceded in death by her mother, Esther Kruckenberg; brother, Lyman "Butch" Kruckenberg. Survivors: husband, Joe; children, Kimberly (Richard) Chism of Denver, CO, Michelle (John) Marker of Fort Worth, TX, Darin (Thao) McLeland of Shiloh, IL; father, Lyman Kruckenberg, and brother, Martin Kruckenberg both of Great Bend; 6 grandchildren. Memorial donations to Passageways, Ltd. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com