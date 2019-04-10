Dennis, Jennifer M. 48, beloved daughter, wife, mother and grandmother passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 surrounded by her family. Jennifer was active in the Jubilee Church. Those who are left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 17 years William, her mother and father Stephen and Elizabeth Gamboa,brother James Flippen, children: Micah (Lavielle) Dennis, Guinevere (Forlanda) Parker, Meghan (Terrell) Dennis, Anthony (Samantha) Dennis and Calvin Dennis, grandchildren Timothy, Faith, Kalani, Riley, Gracelynn and Adalina. Visitation with family present 6-8pm on Wed. April 10 with a Celebration of Life Service at 11am on Thurs., April 11, 2019 both at Hillside Funeral Home West Chapel, 2929 W. 13th, Wichita. In lieu of flowers memorials to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer M. Dennis.
Hillside Funeral Home West
2929 West Thirteenth Street
Wichita, KS 67203
(316) 943-2929
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 10, 2019