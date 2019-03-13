Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer Marie (Weltha) Tribue. View Sign

Tribue, Jennifer Marie (Weltha) 48, lover of all things Victorian, her family, master of quick wit and irreverent sarcasm, died quickly and unexpectedly on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Jennifer was born in Wichita, Kansas, December 20, 1970 to Gary Allen Weltha and Carrol Sue Laird (Holtsclaw). She grew up in Wichita, excluding 3 years each in Panora, IA and Topeka, KS. After moving back to Wichita, she attended school at Wilbur Middle School and Northwest High School. She earned a bachelor's degree from Wichita State University in Public Relations and Communications. She worked in Communications/Public Relations at Heartspring School, the American Cancer Society, the Derby Recreation Center and, at her death was working as a Communications Specialist in Arts and Culture for the City of Wichita. She was a past member of PRSA (Public Relations Specialists of America) and a member of the Victorian Ladies Society. In addition to loving all things Victorian, she loved scrapbooking and was a dealer for Stampin' Up, she loved gardening and flowers, but especially loved putting on her jammies and curling up with her daughter watching old or scary movies. She is survived by her loving husband, Tad, her precious daughter, Grace Victoria, her mother Carrol Laird, her birth father Gary Weltha, her adoptive brother Eric, grandmother Bernice Weltha, stepsisters Denise Sparacino and Susan Laird Mims, stepbrothers Glyn Dale, Ray, and Terry Laird, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her heart father, Glyn Laird, sister Rhonda Romero, brother-in-laws Michael and RicTribue, mother and father-in-law, Geri and Richard Tribue. Memorial service March 16, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 124 N. Roosevelt, Wichita, KS. A rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service.



Lakeview Funeral Home

