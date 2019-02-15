Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jenny Ione (Helm) Scott. View Sign

Scott, Jenny Ione (Helm) 72, left this Earth on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, to spend eternity in Heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born December 5, 1946, in Wichita, to Glen and Cecilia (Fuller) Helm. Jenny was a retired head cook for Haven High and Middle School. She graduated in 1964 from North High School in Wichita. Jenny was an active member of Westside Baptist Church. On March 6, 1965, she married Donald J. Scott in Wichita. He died September 24, 2012. Survivors include: sons, Randy Scott with Denise of Hutchinson, and Nathan Scott with Jaleena of Belle Plaine; grandchildren, Amanda Leland with Jared of Bentley, KS, Sheldon, and Matthew Mathis, both of Hutchinson, Jenna McKay of Bernice, OK, Janessa Stringer, Natalee, and Natasha Scott, all of Belle Plaine; great-grandchildren, Lilly and Alexa Leland; sisters, Judy Winegarner of Colorado Springs, and Joy Galleher with John of Wichita; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; daughter, Danielle Dawn (Scott) Mathis. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Westside Baptist Church, 400 W. 12th Ave, Hutchinson. Burial will take place 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at New Pleasant View Cemetery in Weir, KS. Friends may sign the book from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, and 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday at Elliott Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westside Baptist Missionary Fund, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Scott, Jenny Ione (Helm) 72, left this Earth on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, to spend eternity in Heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born December 5, 1946, in Wichita, to Glen and Cecilia (Fuller) Helm. Jenny was a retired head cook for Haven High and Middle School. She graduated in 1964 from North High School in Wichita. Jenny was an active member of Westside Baptist Church. On March 6, 1965, she married Donald J. Scott in Wichita. He died September 24, 2012. Survivors include: sons, Randy Scott with Denise of Hutchinson, and Nathan Scott with Jaleena of Belle Plaine; grandchildren, Amanda Leland with Jared of Bentley, KS, Sheldon, and Matthew Mathis, both of Hutchinson, Jenna McKay of Bernice, OK, Janessa Stringer, Natalee, and Natasha Scott, all of Belle Plaine; great-grandchildren, Lilly and Alexa Leland; sisters, Judy Winegarner of Colorado Springs, and Joy Galleher with John of Wichita; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; daughter, Danielle Dawn (Scott) Mathis. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Westside Baptist Church, 400 W. 12th Ave, Hutchinson. Burial will take place 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at New Pleasant View Cemetery in Weir, KS. Friends may sign the book from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, and 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday at Elliott Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westside Baptist Missionary Fund, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501. Funeral Home Elliott Mortuary - Hutchinson

1219 N. Main

Hutchinson , KS 67501

(620) 663-3327 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close