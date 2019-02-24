HALSTEAD-Runnebaum, Jerald L. 53, KDOT utility coordinator, died, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at St. Luke's Medical Center, Kansas City, MO. The Rosary will be said 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Halstead with visitation to follow. A second visitation will be 2:00-9:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville, KS. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. The Rosary will be said 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 followed at 10:30 a.m. by the Mass of the Christian Burial both at St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Marysville, KS. Burial with military honors by Blue Rapids American Legion Post 169 will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Blue Rapids, KS. Memorials may be given to Ruth-Wilson American Legion Post 231 or Midwest Transplant Network in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead, KS
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerald L. Runnebaum.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 24, 2019