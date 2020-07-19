1/1
Woodward, Jerald L. 84, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020. He was born in Ticonic, Iowa. He came to Wichita to work for Boeing, where he stayed for 36 years as a Transportation Supervisor. He married Ava Bell and together raised three children. He later married Emma Jean Trinkle for 32 years. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Ava. He is survived by his wife, Emma Jean; daughters, Debra Leiker (Larry), Karen Carr; son, David Woodward; brother, Don Woodward of Ticonic, Iowa; grandchildren, Casey Woodcook (Rodger), Adam Brubaker, Allie Williams (Kyle) and Whitney Barry (Kenny); along with 7 great-grandchildren. Donations can be made to Harry Hynes Hospice Center at St. Francis. A Private service will be held on August 8, 2020 with Lakeview Funeral Home.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 19, 2020.
